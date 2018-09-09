Most read
Women’s Golf to Play Three Rounds at the William & Mary Invitational
Sunday, September 9, 2018 - 15:06 Updated 33 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
"Kingsmill is a great place to be and we are excited about getting things started tomorrow," Herd head coach Brooke Burkhammer said. "Anytime you play 36 holes it is a long day but we have to persevere through it all to be successful. I know these girls are always up to any challenge in front of them."
The five players stepping out on the course for the Thundering Herd will be senior Ylva Forslund, junior Shelby Brauckmuller, sophomores Stormy Randazzoand Kerri Parks and freshman Jackie Schmidt.
The Herd finished the Roseann Schwartz Invitational in second place with Brauckmuller, Randazzo and Parks all tied for fifth overall out of 53 golfers.
Marshall is one of 13 teams that will compete in the tournament. Along with the Herd the other teams are William & Mary, Boston, Bucknell, Elon, James Madison, Longwood, Mount St. Mary's, Navy, Radford, Richmond, Stetson and Xavier. There will not be any live stats with the tournament.
The River Course at Kingsmill Resort is a par 72 course and 6,043 yards. The first two rounds will be played on Sunday, getting started with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The final round will take place on Monday with another shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
For all of the latest information on the Marshall women's golf team, follow the Herd on Twitter @HerdWGolf, Facebook at Marshall University Women's Golf Team and on www.herdzone.com.
To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!