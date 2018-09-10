DAVID WILLIAMS: Huntington Fights Back Against Drugs

Huntington is fighting the "demand" side of the drug epidemic this fall and is kicking off the battle in September which is National Recovery Month. The area is getting a much needed boost with the addition of 16 detox beds. Presteria's Crisis Stabilization Unit opened in Guyandotte and will be lined up with Huntington's Quick Response Team.







A New Thing is opening their second recovery House in September. The home will house between 15 and 20 residents on 13th Street and 5th Avenue.





In addition to the new facilities to help fight the epidemic, several recovery groups are staging rallies in September to raise awareness of National Recovery Month. Recovery 4 a Change takes place at Harris Riverfront Park on September 14 at 5 pm. There will speakers and family entertainment. Last year Senator Manchin danced in a line dance. Many local political figures attended last year including Mayor Steve.





The Find a Hero in You Memorial and Rally will be held on Saturday September 15 at noon at Virginia Point in Ceredo. Several local recovery workers like Rocky Meadows, Rich Walters, Matt Boggs, and Alligator Jackson will speak. Recovery Point will have their Rally For Recovery at Recovery Point on September 28 at 4 pm. The new facilities and rallies will bring Huntington together to continue the recovery movement that is alive in the city. As citizens band together to fight the demand side of the epidemic, hopefully The HPD will hammer away at the 'supply' side with continued arrests and raids.

Marshall University will be launching a 2.6 million dollar 18 unit residential treatment center called Project Hope for Women and Children. The foundation of PROACT (Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment) has been announced. It's a nonprofit, joint effort led by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Health and St. Mary's Medical Center, in partnership with Valley Health and Thomas Health System. It is a one-stop shop for many addiction services. PROACT will operate from the former CVS Pharmacy at 8th Avenue and 20th Street in Huntington.