Evan Wilson joins WVU Extension Service as agent in Wayne and Cabell counties

Those exact qualities can be found in Evan Wilson, who is now the agriculture and natural resources agent in Wayne and Cabell counties.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you have a passion for agriculture and a desire to work with the community, serving as a West Virginia University Extension Service agent should be a perfect fit.

Wilson is a two-time graduate of West Virginia University. He received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural and extension education from the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design. He completed his master’s degree in agriculture, natural resources and design, also from Davis College, this summer.

Professionally, Wilson has worked with large-scale turkey growers in West Virginia and Virginia, as well as farmers and community members in his native area of Mason County. During undergrad, he completed his student teaching at Doddridge County High School, where he assisted students with their agriculture experience projects.

Growing up, he was actively involved in both 4-H and FFA. He also served as an Extension Camping Instructor for four years, supporting various camps across the state.

Ronnie Helmondollar, program director for WVU Extension Service Agriculture and Natural Resources, quickly recognized that Wilson does not want to waste any time getting to know people in his new communities.

“When you meet Evan, you can’t help but notice his passion for helping people improve their agricultural operations. He grew up on a farm in Mason County, so he’s already familiar with the landscape in that part of the state,” said Helmondollar. “He’s ready to get out in the community and share what he knows about agriculture, and I know he’ll represent WVU Extension Service well.”

Wilson is already aware of how important WVU Extension Service’s presence is in these communities. In his new role, Wilson is looking forward to bringing new ideas to the area to grow its agricultural footprint, particularly through livestock and horticulture operations. He’s also interested in working with local growers to expand the use of existing high tunnels in the area, hopefully allowing for year-round produce and markets.

“WVU Extension agents are the bridge between the University and the people in communities across the state. We’re the ones who are delivering credible information and practices that are backed by research, helping residents figure out the problem and find a solution,” said Wilson. “I feel fortunate to support the local farmers and gardeners in Wayne and Cabell counties, giving back to the WVU Extension programs that have done so much for me.”

Connecting the people of West Virginia to the University’s resources and programs is the primary goal of WVU Extension Service and its 55 offices throughout the state. Local experts, like WVU Extension’s agents and specialists, work to help improve the lifestyles and well-being of youths, workforces, communities, farms and businesses through trusted research in the counties in which they serve.

To learn more about WVU Extension programs, visit extension.wvu.edu, or contact your local office of the WVU Extension Service.