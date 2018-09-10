Marshall to host community discussion on suicide prevention Sept. 10

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University's Department of Social Work will host a community panel discussion on suicide prevention from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 10, in the Memorial Student Center’s room BE-5.

Dr. Candace Layne, director of the university’s Counseling Center, will moderate a discussion about the increasing trend of suicide in the U.S. and in rural areas, which correlates with the increased rate of substance misuse, according to Paula Rymer, organizer of the event and an instructor in the social work department.