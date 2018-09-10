Most read
Marshall to host community discussion on suicide prevention Sept. 10
Monday, September 10, 2018 - 12:14 Updated 9 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
“During our discussion, we hope to explore ways to reduce stigma in regard to mental health and suicide,” Rymer said. “Panel members are from community mental health providers and the Master of Social Work program at Marshall. The conversation on how to increase outreach and support to underserved areas will be addressed, as well as the increased rate of substance misuse, trauma and hopelessness and its impact on the issue of suicide.”
Rymer said September is Suicide Prevention Month and encourages the use of the hashtag #BeHereTomorrow throughout the month. Contact Rymer atrymer13@marshall.edu to learn more.