Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness in advance of Hurricane Florence

CHARLESTON, WV – Today Gov. Jim Justice has issued a State of Preparedness in advance of Hurricane Florence which is expected to hit the Eastern Seaboard later this week.

This will cover the entire state of West Virginia and it allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm related damage.



Additionally, the Governor has instructed all state agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with this State of Preparedness.



The Governor stands ready to declare a state of emergency for all areas that the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management deem necessary.



