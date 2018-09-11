Most read
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness in advance of Hurricane Florence
Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 14:48 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
This will cover the entire state of West Virginia and it allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm related damage.
Additionally, the Governor has instructed all state agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with this State of Preparedness.
The Governor stands ready to declare a state of emergency for all areas that the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management deem necessary.
View the proclamation here.