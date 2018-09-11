Most read
Gov. Justice praises EPA for proposing that Minden being included on National Priorities List of Superfund sites
Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 14:51 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“After several decades we have now gotten to the point where this is finally getting addressed,” said Gov. Justice. “It has always been my intent to make sure that this be done for the citizens of Minden.”
Last month Gov. Justice submitted a formal letter to the EPA in support of proposing the Shaffer Equipment/Arbuckle Creek area in Minden to the National Priorities List (NPL) for designation as a Superfund Site.
The Governor first made his support for that action known last February. However, under the detailed process required for Superfund designation, months of soil sampling needed to first be conducted to provide technical support for that action.
“I share the desire with the people of Minden for this NPL designation process to be wrapped up as quickly as possible and that’s why I acted immediately upon their request to send my letter of support to the EPA,” Gov. Justice said. “I have said from the very beginning that I am going to do everything I can to make sure this site is listed for cleanup and I am following through on that promise.”