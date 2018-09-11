Attorney General Morrisey Warns Against Price Gouging in Hurricane Florence’s Approach

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned against price gouging as residents prepare for the potential of heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Florence.

The state’s price gouging law took effect Tuesday morning with the Governor’s issuance of a state of preparedness for every county in West Virginia.

State law specifically prohibits any person, business or contractor from inflating the price of select consumer items by more than 10 percent of what it sold for 10 days prior to the declaration.

“Hurricane Florence has the potential to dump large amounts of rain on our state,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Now is the time for everyone to take note, prepare and consider their response for the storm’s potential impact.

“West Virginians pull together in times of need. I expect businesses and residents alike to help – not take advantage of – one another, however our office is prepared to hold those accountable who may choose to violate the state’s price gouging law for their own benefit,” he continued.

The law takes effect during any state of emergency or state of preparedness, as issued by West Virginia’s governor. Price gouging laws remain in effect until the declaration is lifted or 30 days, whichever is longer, subject to limited exceptions.

The Attorney General urges any consumer who believes he or she may have been charged prices that increased dramatically after the state of preparedness declaration to file a complaint with his office. Those with a receipt should attach a copy to their complaint.

Anyone with a question about price gouging laws or believe they have been a victim of price gouging should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at

.