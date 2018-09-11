Annual Robert C. Byrd Forum set for Thursday

United States Fourth Circuit Judge and Marshall University graduate Stephanie Thacker will present “Civility Matters: The Lessons of Kindergarten Still Apply,” as the keynote address during the ann

ual Robert C. Byrd Forum sefor 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 13, in the Don Morris Room at the Memorial Student Center.

The event is part of the university’s observance of Constitution Week.

Thacker graduated magna cum laude in 1987 from Marshall University with a degree in business administration. In 1990, she graduated Order of the Coif from the West Virginia University College of Law, where she served as a member of the West Virginia Law Review, and as the editor of the coal issue of the West Virginia Law Review.

For the 20-plus years she practiced law, Thacker worked both in the civil and criminal litigation arenas.

In September 2011, Thacker was nominated by President Obama to fill a vacancy on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. She was confirmed by the United States Senate on April 16, 2012.

The event is free and open to the public. It will also be streamed live at https://livestream.com/marshallu