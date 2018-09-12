Gov. Justice orders all construction on I-77 NB from state line to Charleston to be suspended as part of preparedness for Hurricane Florenc

CHARLESTON, WV – As part of the State of Preparedness issued earlier today, Gov. Jim Justice has directed the West Virginia Department of Transportation to notify contractors to suspend construction work on Interstate 77 Northbound from the state line to Charleston as well as issuing a blanket special hauling authorization exclusively for overweight and oversized vehicles and loads delivering relief supplies.





“We need to allow our traffic to flow freely as folks travel to safer areas and to ensure that relief supplies reach their needed locations as quickly as possible,” Gov. Justice said.



The Governor has also ordered the Parkways Authority to schedule extra personnel to keep all Northbound toll booths open on the Turnpike.



A deck replacement project on a northbound bridge at the Ghent exit has also created an extensive backup. Construction crews anticipate that issue will be resolved by 12 noon on Wednesday.



The Parkways Authorities will advise travelers of alternate routes. ​

