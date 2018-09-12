Most read
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Miss America Organization and The Miss America Foundation Announce 2019 Competition Scholarship Awards
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- COLUMN:Could Mayor Steve's Support of Needle Exchange Hurt His Re-election Chances?
- Writer/Counselor Asks, "Where Will They Go?"
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
Gov. Justice orders all construction on I-77 NB from state line to Charleston to be suspended as part of preparedness for Hurricane Florenc
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 14:18 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“We need to allow our traffic to flow freely as folks travel to safer areas and to ensure that relief supplies reach their needed locations as quickly as possible,” Gov. Justice said.
The Governor has also ordered the Parkways Authority to schedule extra personnel to keep all Northbound toll booths open on the Turnpike.
A deck replacement project on a northbound bridge at the Ghent exit has also created an extensive backup. Construction crews anticipate that issue will be resolved by 12 noon on Wednesday.
The Parkways Authorities will advise travelers of alternate routes.