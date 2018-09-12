Marshall to host multi-media musical performance Sept. 22

UNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Music will present a multi-media performance by BHZ (Burke-Hall-Zanter) at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in Room 143 of Smith Music Hall.

BHZ features Marshall faculty members Steve Hall (percussion) and Dr. Mark Zanter (live electronics, electric guitar) with artist Brigid Burke of Melbourne, Australia (clarinet, live electronics and video mixing). It will also feature special guest artist Dr. Richard Kravchak (oboe). They’ll perform new works by Burke and Zanter, with Hall’s percussion stylings adding to the mix of live electro-acoustic performance, video and improvisation.

BHZ’s music spans rock/blues, minimalism and experimental music. The group was formed during the EchoFluxx14 festival in Prague, Czech Republic, where Burke and Zanter presented sets and performed in an ensemble. Steve Hall joined in 2015.

The group has toured with dancer Jessica Lynn Fox and as performed for arts showcases, American universities, the Society for Electro-Acoustic Music National Conference, the First International Festival of Contemporary Music in Goiania, Brazil, EchoFluxx18, and MIUC in Melbourne. The group’s first record, Total Harmonic Distortion, is available on the innova imprint (https://www.innova.mu/albums/bhz/total-harmonic-distortion).

The event is free and open to the public.