Letter to the Editor: Amendment One and the Greater Good for the State of West Virginia

When considering the greater good for the state of West Virginia, abortion should be freely available [but] extremely rare. Reducing the number of women choosing abortion requires workable solutions. They would include comprehensive sex education and free, available contraception in all schools. The need for a prescription for a "morning after" pill could be eliminated. Medical clinics throughout the state could provide contraceptive and abortion services.

In the discussion over Amendment One the larger picture is lost when

the discussion is reduced to an incipient life versus a woman's right

to choose what she does with her body. We must admit that Amendment

One would deny an abortion to women without financial means. A woman

with means can travel to Charleston or leave the state. Amendment One

is denying abortion to poor women.

When deciding how to vote on Amendment One it is important to

consider the larger picture and the greater good for the state of West

Virginia. When all women who find it necessary to end a pregnancy can

do so, there will be fewer drug addicted newborns, fewer cases of

child abuse and fewer children in foster care. There will be less

reliance on social services, more children finishing high school and

more parents able to send their children to college. Less stress and

depression within a family can lead to a reduction in opioid use.

Having more medical centers across the state providing abortion would

increase these results.

For the greater good of all West Virginia, vote NO, against Amendment One.

This is a "Me Too" moment for women who have had abortions.



"Me Too": We had four children, a fragile marriage and a vasectomy

which failed.





Judy Roylance, Fairmont, WV

WV Mountain Party Chair of WV Senate District # 13



