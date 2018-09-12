Marshall-South Carolina Football Game Cancelled

HUNTINGTON , W.Va. – Marshall Football's game against South Carolina, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, has been cancelled due to the threat of severe weather caused by Hurricane Florence. The contest becomes the latest in what has become a weekend that has seen several games affected by the storm.

"It's the right thing to do," said Marshall Director of Athletics

. "The student-athletes' welfare was our number one concern. South Carolina AD Ray Tanner and I communicated all week in hopes that we could play, but in the end, not playing is the safest option for all concerned. I appreciate the professionalism of Ray Tanner and the South Carolina athletic department during a difficult circumstance."

The Thundering Herd (2-0) will host NC State (2-0) Saturday, September 22 at 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

"Whether or not the game could have been played, we made the decision we think is best for the state and those who are evacuating the coast," said Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "There is no question this is the right thing to do and the decision was supported by President Pastides, Coach Muschamp, our Board members and myself."

Information regarding South Carolina ticket refunds will be forthcoming.