Most read
- COLUMN:Could Mayor Steve's Support of Needle Exchange Hurt His Re-election Chances?
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Strolling Tsubasacon Sat IMAGES
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
"Predator" Expected to Consume Boxoffice
"The Nun", last week's surprise horror grabber is expected to come in second to "Predator."
NEW THIS WEEK
WHITE BOY RICK
Set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs, WHITE BOY RICK is based on the moving true story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe, who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison
A SIMPLE FAVOR
A SIMPLE FAVOR, directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge.
PREDATOR
From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black's explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.
UNBROKEN PATH TO REDEMPTION
Based on Laura Hillenbrand's bestselling book, UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION begins where the hit movie Unbrokenconcludes, sharing the next amazing chapter of the unbelievable true story of Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini.
Haunted by nightmares of his torment, Louie sees himself as anything but a hero. Then, he meets Cynthia, a young woman who captures his eye-and his heart.
Louie's wrathful quest for revenge drives him deeper into despair, putting the couple on the brink of divorce. Until Cynthia experiences Billy Graham's 1949 Los Angeles Crusade where she finds faith in God and a renewed commitment to her marriage and her husband. Now, her most fervent prayer is for God to help Louie find the peace and forgiveness he so desperately needs.
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
FLASHBACK CINEMA
SUN AND WED 3:30/7:00
NOW SHOWINGTrailer ▶
The Predator (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Shane Black
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
A Simple Favor (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding
DIRECTOR
Paul Feig
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Unbroken: Path to Redemption (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Samuel Hunt, Merritt Patterson, Will Graham, Bobby Campo
DIRECTOR
Harold Cronk
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
White Boy Rick (R)Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Bel Powley, Jennifer Jason Leigh
DIRECTOR
Yann Demange
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
God Bless the Broken Road (PG)Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Lindsay Pulsipher, Jordin Sparks, LaDainian Tomlinson, Andrew W. Walker
DIRECTOR
Harold Cronk
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:25PM9:50PM
Fri Sat Mon Tue: 12:35 3:35 6:25 9:50
Sun Wed: 12:35 9:50
Thu: 12:35 3:35 9:50
Trailer ▶
The Nun (R)Horror
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, Demián Bichir, Charlotte Hope
DIRECTOR
Corin Hardy
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM2:35PM5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Peppermint (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Jennifer Garner, Richard Cabral, Michael Mosley
DIRECTOR
Pierre Morel
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Operation Finale (PG-13)Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 3 min.
CAST
Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll
DIRECTOR
Chris Weitz
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
The Happytime Murders (R)Comedy
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Melissa McCarthy, Todd Berger, Maya Rudolph, Elizabeth Banks
DIRECTOR
Brian Henson
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:15PM4:45PM7:05PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Searching (PG-13)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
John Cho, Debra Messing, Joseph Lee, Michelle La
DIRECTOR
Aneesh Chaganty
More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM6:45PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Alpha (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe, Priya Rajaratnam
DIRECTOR
Albert Hughes
More Information ► 2D 1:30PM4:05PM6:35PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)Comedy
2 hr. 1 min.
CAST
Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Harry Shum Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jon M. Chu
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
BlacKkKlansman (R)Drama
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace
DIRECTOR
Spike Lee
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:10PM6:10PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Meg (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose
DIRECTOR
John Turtletaub
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
(PG) Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss
DIRECTOR
Marc Forster
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:00PM8:40PM
Trailer ▶
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson
DIRECTOR
Christopher McQuarrie
More Information ► 2D 1:05PM4:30PM8:45PM CHARLESTON, WV MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE Trailer ▶
The Predator (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Shane Black
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
A Simple Favor (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding
DIRECTOR
Paul Feig
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Unbroken: Path to Redemption (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Samuel Hunt, Merritt Patterson, Will Graham, Bobby Campo
DIRECTOR
Harold Cronk
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
White Boy Rick (R)Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Bel Powley, Jennifer Jason Leigh
DIRECTOR
Yann Demange
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
God Bless the Broken Road (PG)Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Lindsay Pulsipher, Jordin Sparks, LaDainian Tomlinson, Andrew W. Walker
DIRECTOR
Harold Cronk
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
The Nun (R)Horror
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, Demián Bichir, Charlotte Hope
DIRECTOR
Corin Hardy
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM2:35PM5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Peppermint (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Jennifer Garner, Richard Cabral, Michael Mosley
DIRECTOR
Pierre Morel
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Alpha (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe, Priya Rajaratnam
DIRECTOR
Albert Hughes
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM*9:35PM NO 7:10 pm showing on Thursday
Trailer ▶
Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)Comedy
2 hr. 1 min.
CAST
Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Harry Shum Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jon M. Chu
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
The Meg (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose
DIRECTOR
John Turtletaub
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Slender Man (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Julia Goldani Telles, Joey King, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso
DIRECTOR
Sylvain White
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM6:50PM9:20PM
Fri Sat Mon Tue: 1:10 4:10 6:50 9:20
Sun Wed: 1:10 9:50
Thu: 1:10 4:10 9:20
(PG) Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss
DIRECTOR
Marc Forster
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:00PM FLASHBACK CINEMA
STEEL MAGNOLIAS SUN & WED 3:30/7:00
DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON PARK PLACE STADIUM CINEMAS BECKLEY, WV MARQUEE GALLERIA 14 Trailer ▶
The Predator (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Shane Black
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
A Simple Favor (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding
DIRECTOR
Paul Feig
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Unbroken: Path to Redemption (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Samuel Hunt, Merritt Patterson, Will Graham, Bobby Campo
DIRECTOR
Harold Cronk
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
White Boy Rick (R)Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Bel Powley, Jennifer Jason Leigh
DIRECTOR
Yann Demange
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
God Bless the Broken Road (PG)Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Lindsay Pulsipher, Jordin Sparks, LaDainian Tomlinson, Andrew W. Walker
DIRECTOR
Harold Cronk
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Nun (R)Horror
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, Demián Bichir, Charlotte Hope
DIRECTOR
Corin Hardy
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:10PM2:35PM5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Peppermint (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Jennifer Garner, Richard Cabral, Michael Mosley
DIRECTOR
Pierre Morel
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Operation Finale (PG-13)Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 3 min.
CAST
Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll
DIRECTOR
Chris Weitz
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:35PM3:35PM
Trailer ▶
Searching (PG-13)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
John Cho, Debra Messing, Joseph Lee, Michelle La
DIRECTOR
Aneesh Chaganty
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:05PM4:05PM6:35PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Alpha (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe, Priya Rajaratnam
DIRECTOR
Albert Hughes
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:55AM2:30PM4:55PM7:20PM9:55PM
Fri Sat Mon Tue: 11:55 2:30 4:55 7:20 9:55
Sun Wed: 11:55 9:55
Thu: 11:55 2:30 4:55 9:55
Trailer ▶
Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)Comedy
2 hr. 1 min.
CAST
Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Harry Shum Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jon M. Chu
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM8:55PM
Trailer ▶
The Meg (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose
DIRECTOR
John Turtletaub
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Slender Man (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Julia Goldani Telles, Joey King, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso
DIRECTOR
Sylvain White
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 6:35PM9:20PM
(PG) Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss
DIRECTOR
Marc Forster
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG)Animation
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kevin James
DIRECTOR
Genndy Tartakovsky
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:45AM2:10PM4:35PM7:05PM*9:30PM THURSDAY ONLY NO 7:05 pm sHOW
FLASHBACK CINEMA
STEEL MAGNOLIA '18 (PG)
Sun Wed: 3:30 7:00TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING, WV MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14 Trailer ▶
The Predator (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Shane Black
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
A Simple Favor (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding
DIRECTOR
Paul Feig
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Unbroken: Path to Redemption (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Samuel Hunt, Merritt Patterson, Will Graham, Bobby Campo
DIRECTOR
Harold Cronk
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
White Boy Rick (R)Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Bel Powley, Jennifer Jason Leigh
DIRECTOR
Yann Demange
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:10PM
CHRIS ROBIN (PG)
Daily: 12:35 3:35 6:35 9:05
CRAZY RICH ASIANS (PG13)
Daily: 12:15 3:15 6:15 9:15
FALLEN KINGDOM (PG13)
Daily: 12:10 3:10 6:10 9:10
GOD BLESS BRKN RD (PG)
Daily: 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:15
MEG (PG13)
Daily: 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:40
MI FALLOUT (PG13)
Fri Sat Mon Tue: 1:10 6:00 9:15
Sun Wed: 12:00 9:15
Thu: 1:10 9:15
MILE 22 (R)
Daily: 12:25 3:25 6:25 9:25
NUN (R)
Daily: 12:10 2:35 5:00 7:25 9:50
PEPPERMINT (R)
Daily: 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:00
SEARCHING (PG13)
Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:40
Thu: 12:40 3:40 9:40
STEEL MAGNOLIA '18 (PG)
Sun Wed: 3:30 7:00
WELCH WV
McDowell 3
ALPHA (PG13)
Fri: 4:45 7:10 9:35
Sat: 11:55 2:20 4:45 7:10 9:35
Sun: 11:55 2:20 4:45 7:10
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:40 7:10
NUN (R)
Fri: 5:00 7:25 9:50
Sat: 12:10 2:35 5:00 7:25 9:50
Sun: 12:10 2:35 5:00 7:25
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:45 7:15
PREDATOR (R)
Fri: 4:10 7:10 9:45
Sat: 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:45
Sun: 1:10 4:10 7:10
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:30 7:00
SUMMERVILLE, WV
Nicholas Showcase
ALPHA (PG13)
Fri: 3:40 6:40 9:20
Sat: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:20
Sun: 12:40 3:40 6:40
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:30 7:15
MEG (PG13)
Fri: 3:30 6:30 9:10
Sat: 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:10
Sun: 12:30 3:30 6:30
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:00 7:00
NUN (R)
Fri: 5:00 7:25 9:50
Sat: 12:10 2:35 5:00 7:25 9:50
Sun: 12:10 2:35 5:00 7:25
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:45 7:20
PREDATOR (R)
Fri: 4:10 7:10 9:45
Sat: 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:45
Sun: 1:10 4:10 7:10
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:10 7:10
BLUEFIELD WV/WYTHEVILLE, VA MARQUEE WYTHEVILLE 8
Wytheville 8
ALPHA (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed: 4:45 7:10 9:35
Sat Sun: 11:55 2:20 4:45 7:10 9:35
Thu: 4:45 9:35
CRAZY RICH ASIANS (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:20 6:20 9:20
Sat Sun: 12:20 3:20 6:20 9:20
MEG (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed: 4:00 7:00 9:40
Sat Sun: 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:40
Thu: 4:00 9:40
NUN (R)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 5:00 7:25 9:50
Sat Sun: 12:10 2:35 5:00 7:25 9:50
PATH TO REDEMPTION (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:50 7:15 9:40
Sat Sun: 12:00 2:25 4:50 7:15 9:40
PEPPERMINT (R)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:30 6:30 9:00
Sat Sun: 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:00
PREDATOR (R)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:10 7:10 9:45
Sat Sun: 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:45
SIMPE FAVOR (R)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:50 6:50 9:35
Sat Sun: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:35