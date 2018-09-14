Four films debut this week with the re-boot of "Predator" expected to consume boxoffice activity. The title dips back to the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises.

"The Nun", last week's surprise horror grabber is expected to come in second to "Predator."

NEW THIS WEEK

WHITE BOY RICK

Set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs, WHITE BOY RICK is based on the moving true story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe, who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison

A SIMPLE FAVOR

A SIMPLE FAVOR, directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge.

PREDATOR

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black's explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

UNBROKEN PATH TO REDEMPTION

Based on Laura Hillenbrand's bestselling book, UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION begins where the hit movie Unbrokenconcludes, sharing the next amazing chapter of the unbelievable true story of Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini.



Haunted by nightmares of his torment, Louie sees himself as anything but a hero. Then, he meets Cynthia, a young woman who captures his eye-and his heart.

Louie's wrathful quest for revenge drives him deeper into despair, putting the couple on the brink of divorce. Until Cynthia experiences Billy Graham's 1949 Los Angeles Crusade where she finds faith in God and a renewed commitment to her marriage and her husband. Now, her most fervent prayer is for God to help Louie find the peace and forgiveness he so desperately needs.

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUN AND WED 3:30/7:00

NOW SHOWING

FLASHBACK CINEMA

STEEL MAGNOLIA '18 (PG)

CHRIS ROBIN (PG)

CRAZY RICH ASIANS (PG13)

FALLEN KINGDOM (PG13)

GOD BLESS BRKN RD (PG)

MEG (PG13)

MI FALLOUT (PG13)

MILE 22 (R)

NUN (R)

PEPPERMINT (R)

SEARCHING (PG13)

STEEL MAGNOLIA '18 (PG)

WELCH WV

McDowell 3

ALPHA (PG13)

NUN (R)

PREDATOR (R)

SUMMERVILLE, WV



Nicholas Showcase

ALPHA (PG13)

MEG (PG13)

NUN (R)

PREDATOR (R)

BLUEFIELD WV/WYTHEVILLE, VA MARQUEE WYTHEVILLE 8

Wytheville 8

ALPHA (PG13)

CRAZY RICH ASIANS (PG13)

MEG (PG13)

NUN (R)

PATH TO REDEMPTION (PG13)

PEPPERMINT (R)

PREDATOR (R)

SIMPE FAVOR (R)

