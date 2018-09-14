"Predator" Expected to Consume Boxoffice

 Friday, September 14, 2018
Four films debut this week with the re-boot of "Predator" expected to consume boxoffice activity. The title dips back to the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises.

"A Simple Favor," "Little Boy Rick" starring Matthew McConaughey . and "Unbroken Path to Redemption" also open. 

"The Nun", last week's surprise horror grabber is expected to come in second to "Predator."

 

NEW THIS WEEK

WHITE BOY RICK

Set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs, WHITE BOY RICK is based on the moving true story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe, who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison

A SIMPLE FAVOR

A SIMPLE FAVOR, directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge.

PREDATOR

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black's explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

UNBROKEN PATH TO REDEMPTION

Based on Laura Hillenbrand's bestselling book, UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION begins where the hit movie Unbrokenconcludes, sharing the next amazing chapter of the unbelievable true story of Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini.

Haunted by nightmares of his torment, Louie sees himself as anything but a hero. Then, he meets Cynthia, a young woman who captures his eye-and his heart.
Louie's wrathful quest for revenge drives him deeper into despair, putting the couple on the brink of divorce. Until Cynthia experiences Billy Graham's 1949 Los Angeles Crusade where she finds faith in God and a renewed commitment to her marriage and her husband. Now, her most fervent prayer is for God to help Louie find the peace and forgiveness he so desperately needs.

 

 

 

 

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

NOW SHOWING

The Predator (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Shane Black

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM


A Simple Favor (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 57 min.

CAST
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding

DIRECTOR
Paul Feig

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM

Unbroken: Path to Redemption (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Samuel Hunt, Merritt Patterson, Will Graham, Bobby Campo

DIRECTOR
Harold Cronk

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM

White Boy Rick (R)

Drama
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Bel Powley, Jennifer Jason Leigh

DIRECTOR
Yann Demange

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:10PM

God Bless the Broken Road (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Lindsay Pulsipher, Jordin Sparks, LaDainian Tomlinson, Andrew W. Walker

DIRECTOR
Harold Cronk

More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:25PM9:50PM

Fri  Sat  Mon  Tue:  12:35  3:35  6:25  9:50

Sun  Wed:  12:35  9:50

Thu:  12:35  3:35  9:50


The Nun (R)

Horror
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, Demián Bichir, Charlotte Hope

DIRECTOR
Corin Hardy

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM2:35PM5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM

Peppermint (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Jennifer Garner, Richard Cabral, Michael Mosley

DIRECTOR
Pierre Morel

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM


Operation Finale (PG-13)

Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 3 min.

CAST
Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll

DIRECTOR
Chris Weitz

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:25PM


The Happytime Murders (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Melissa McCarthy, Todd Berger, Maya Rudolph, Elizabeth Banks

DIRECTOR
Brian Henson

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:15PM4:45PM7:05PM9:30PM


Searching (PG-13)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
John Cho, Debra Messing, Joseph Lee, Michelle La

DIRECTOR
Aneesh Chaganty

More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM6:45PM9:55PM



Alpha (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 37 min.

CAST
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe, Priya Rajaratnam

DIRECTOR
Albert Hughes

More Information ► 2D 1:30PM4:05PM6:35PM9:05PM

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)

Comedy
2 hr. 1 min.

CAST
Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Harry Shum Jr.

DIRECTOR
Jon M. Chu

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:20PM

BlacKkKlansman (R)

Drama
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace

DIRECTOR
Spike Lee

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:10PM6:10PM9:15PM



The Meg (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 53 min.

CAST
Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose

DIRECTOR
John Turtletaub

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM

(PG) Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss

DIRECTOR
Marc Forster

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:00PM8:40PM

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 27 min.

CAST
Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson

DIRECTOR
Christopher McQuarrie

