Four Defendants Sentenced for Roles in Federal Methamphetamine Conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Four defendants implicated in a federal methamphetamine conspiracy have been sentenced, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Leonard Roberts, II, and Brittany Cross were sentenced to 216 and 120 months, respectively, and Anthony Cruz and Steve Jones were sentenced to 168 and 132 months, respectively, for guilty pleas each previously entered to their involvement in a conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. A fifth defendant, Richard Rach III is scheduled to be sentenced on November 8, 2018.

Stuart commended the collaborative investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team.

“Law enforcement did a great job in shutting down this meth trafficking conspiracy,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are working together like never before to protect our citizens from poison peddlers and curb the supply of illegal drugs coming into our communities.”

All four defendants previously admitted to their involvement with several other individuals in distributing methamphetamine shipped from California to various locations throughout the Charleston, West Virginia, area.. The group was responsible for distributing between 500 grams and one and one-half kilograms of high purity methamphetamine.

Assistant United States Attorney John Frail handled the prosecutions. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentences.