Four Defendants Sentenced for Roles in Federal Methamphetamine Conspiracy
“Law enforcement did a great job in shutting down this meth trafficking conspiracy,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are working together like never before to protect our citizens from poison peddlers and curb the supply of illegal drugs coming into our communities.”
All four defendants previously admitted to their involvement with several other individuals in distributing methamphetamine shipped from California to various locations throughout the Charleston, West Virginia, area.. The group was responsible for distributing between 500 grams and one and one-half kilograms of high purity methamphetamine.
Assistant United States Attorney John Frail handled the prosecutions. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentences.