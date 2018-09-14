Most read
No Football; Go Out Chillin' Saturday
Friday, September 14, 2018 - 06:05 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
While locals look forward to ChiliFest each year, cooking teams from all over the East Coast travel to Huntington to compete in the International Chili Society's West Virginia State Chili Championship.
The winner of this "much heated" event qualifies to represent West Virginia at the ICS World's Chili Championship. Cooks come from far and wide to downtown Huntington, with their pots, spices, secret ingredients and chili lore for this spirited competition.
All chili sample tickets are $1 each or six for $5. For more information, visit www.chilifestwv.com. (photo by Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch)