 Friday, September 14, 2018 - 06:05
No Football; Go Out Chillin' Saturday

Tempt your tastebuds at ChiliFest on Saturday, Sept. 15!

Sanctioned by the International Chili Society and sponsored by WSAZ and Advantage Toyota, the 35th year of ChiliFest benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington. Since its beginnings at Ritter Park in 1983, the event has grown to more than 20,000 people jamming into Pullman Square in search of their favorite cup of chili.

While locals look forward to ChiliFest each year, cooking teams from all over the East Coast travel to Huntington to compete in the International Chili Society's West Virginia State Chili Championship.

The winner of this "much heated" event qualifies to represent West Virginia at the ICS World's Chili Championship. Cooks come from far and wide to downtown Huntington, with their pots, spices, secret ingredients and chili lore for this spirited competition.

All chili sample tickets are $1 each or six for $5. For more information, visit www.chilifestwv.com. (photo by Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch)

