Annual 5K to raise funds for Marshall’s Speech and Hearing Center
Friday, September 14, 2018 - 06:17 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
All proceeds from the event benefit the children and families served by the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center and its Scottish Rite clinic.
Awards will be given in each age group: under 12, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+. Participants can register by visiting https://aptiming.com/race/720. Race day registration is $30. The race will take place rain or shine.
The event is sponsored by the Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation. Learn more about their efforts to fundraise for the university’s Speech and Hearing Center by visiting www.scottishritehuntington.org.