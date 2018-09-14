Most read
- COLUMN:Could Mayor Steve's Support of Needle Exchange Hurt His Re-election Chances?
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- Strolling Tsubasacon Sat IMAGES
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
Attorney General Morrisey Reminds Consumers to Give Wisely to Hurricane Florence Relief
Friday, September 14, 2018 - 06:21 Updated 4 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
“North and South Carolina are home to some of West Virginia’s favorite beaches,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our love for the Carolina coast and its residents will spur many people to give. I applaud their generosity, however, I urge everyone to take time and ensure the money they contribute actually goes toward helping the hurricane zone to recover.”
Those concerned about the legitimacy of a specific charity or organization should confirm it is registered to solicit donations. That information can be accessed through the Secretary of State’s Office in West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Consumers also can research charities online via www.charitynavigator.org orwww.guidestar.org.
Additional tips to keep in mind when giving to disaster relief organizations:
- Never feel pressure to donate immediately.
- Be suspicious of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.
- Consider paying by credit card, which is the safest option for security and tax purposes.
- Ask how much of an individual donation directly supports hurricane relief.
- If the charity is unfamiliar, gather as much information as possible about the organization.
- Never rely on a group's sympathetic sounding name or its similarity to a well-known, reputable entity.
- Be wary of unsolicited calls that thank you for donations that you do not recall making.
- Verify any local chapter is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of its parent organization.
- Go directly to a charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.
- Any online contribution website should starts with https://. The "s" verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.
- Be wary of any charity refusing to detail its mission, use of donations or proof of tax deductibility.
- Keep records, including a letter confirming the charitable status of the organization, for contributions in excess of $250.