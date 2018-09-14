Morrisey Doesn’t Want to Answer Questions About Pre-Existing Conditions

CHARLESTON, WV — Under fire for his controversial lawsuit to deny coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey doesn’t want to answer questions from the journalists who know West Virginia best and declined a debate invitation sponsored by local media.

After begging for debates, Pat Morrisey rejected a debate in Wheeling organized by West Virginia’s three largest newspaper companies, Ogden Newspapers, NCWV Media and H-D Media. Manchin accepted the debate invitation for Wheeling last month.

Morrisey doesn’t want to answer questions about his record under the bright lights of a debate stage.

“It’s really a shame that Pat Morrisey doesn’t have the guts to face local journalists and answer questions about his lawsuit to take away coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, his career as a Washington lobbyist for the opioid industry, or his efforts to put educators in jail,”

“I don’t know how they do it in New Jersey, but West Virginia deserves answers from Pat Morrisey. He can dodge debates, but he can’t run from his record.”