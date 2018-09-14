Most read
Morrisey Doesn’t Want to Answer Questions About Pre-Existing Conditions
Friday, September 14, 2018 - 15:20 Updated 13 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
After begging for debates, Pat Morrisey rejected a debate in Wheeling organized by West Virginia’s three largest newspaper companies, Ogden Newspapers, NCWV Media and H-D Media. Manchin accepted the debate invitation for Wheeling last month.
Morrisey doesn’t want to answer questions about his record under the bright lights of a debate stage.
“It’s really a shame that Pat Morrisey doesn’t have the guts to face local journalists and answer questions about his lawsuit to take away coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, his career as a Washington lobbyist for the opioid industry, or his efforts to put educators in jail,” said Senator Joe Manchin. “I don’t know how they do it in New Jersey, but West Virginia deserves answers from Pat Morrisey. He can dodge debates, but he can’t run from his record.”