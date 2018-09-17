Most read
- BREAKING ... Partial Roof Collapse at Simms School Apartments
- Kavanaugh Accuser May Have Ill Will Concerning Foreclosure
- Huntington municipal Development Authority Meets Monday
- West Virginia American Water Prepares for Operational Impacts from Hurricane Florence
- Mark Caserta: LIberals are stealing the hope of tomorrow
- Morrisey Doesn’t Want to Answer Questions About Pre-Existing Conditions
- Pope Francis Appoints Archbishop William Lori Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
Mining Conference Scheduled Sept. 29 in Charleston
The speakers this year include Joetta McCallister, President of the Boone County Genealogical Society; Larry L. Rowe, an attorney and local historian; and Bob Maslowski, Ph.D., an Ohio Valley archeologist. The conference will last until 4:00 p.m. with lunch time genealogy workshops. There is no charge for attendance and lunch options will be provided. Please go to http://miningyourhistory.org for more information or contact Nancy Shifflet at shifflet@computer.org.