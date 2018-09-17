Mining Conference Scheduled Sept. 29 in Charleston

 Monday, September 17, 2018 - 01:07 Updated 1 day ago
The Mining Your History Foundation will hold its annual Conference September 29 at the West Virginia Culture Center Archives and History Library at the Capitol Complex in Charleston.  Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.  
The speakers this year include Joetta McCallister, President of the Boone County Genealogical Society; Larry L. Rowe, an attorney and local historian; and Bob Maslowski, Ph.D., an Ohio Valley archeologist.  The conference will last until 4:00 p.m. with lunch time genealogy workshops.  There is no charge for attendance and lunch options will be provided.  Please go to http://miningyourhistory.org for more information or contact Nancy Shifflet at shifflet@computer.org.
