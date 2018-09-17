Most read
- BREAKING ... Partial Roof Collapse at Simms School Apartments
- Kavanaugh Accuser May Have Ill Will Concerning Foreclosure
- Huntington municipal Development Authority Meets Monday
- West Virginia American Water Prepares for Operational Impacts from Hurricane Florence
- Mark Caserta: LIberals are stealing the hope of tomorrow
- Morrisey Doesn’t Want to Answer Questions About Pre-Existing Conditions
- Pope Francis Appoints Archbishop William Lori Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
Huntington municipal Development Authority Meets Monday
Monday, September 17, 2018 - 01:18 Updated 1 day ago Edited from a Press Release
1. Call To Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Approval of the Minutes of the August 20, 2018 Meeting
5. A Review of the August 2018 Financial Statements
6. New Business
A. Empowerment Zone Account
7. Old Business
A. Approval of Engineering Firm for Final Repair to the Kinetic Park Slip
B. Approval of the Flint Ink Purchase Agreement
C. Approval to Secure the Services of Environmental Firm for the Flint Ink Property
8. Adjournment