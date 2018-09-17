BREAKING ... Partial Roof Collapse at Simms School Apartments

 Monday, September 17, 2018 - 17:41 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
A portion of the roof of Simms School Apartments operated by the Housing Development Corp. has collapsed. WCHS first reported that the roof of the complex at 1600 11th Avenue caved about 9:30 a.m.  Monday, September 17.

The roof over the balcony fell. Constant rain has been opined as the reason for the collapse, according to the fire marshall. Utilities have been turned off while inspectors determine if the rest of the building is safe for inhabitants to return.  

No injuries occurred, but the property has been condemned, meaning the elderly residents --- and Meals on Wheels --- have to find new locations. 

The original school constructed in 1899 closed as a school in 1981-82. It reopened as senior apartments after a $200,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, according to "Lost Huntington" authored by James Casto. 

