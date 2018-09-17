Legal Aid Creates Hotline for Those on Public Benefits Receiving Water Settlement Checks

Charleston, W.Va. – Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV) has created a designated hotline for West Virginia residents on public benefits whose benefits may be reduced or eliminated because of the water settlement payments from the 2014 chemical spill at 1-877-331-4259.

Settlement checks were mailed out on Friday, September 14 to individuals who filed “simple residential claims” and should arrive in the next few days. Some individuals who received settlement payments also get public benefits from the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) or who get SSI. Examples of benefits are SNAP (also called food stamps), WV WORKS (also called TANF), Medicaid, CHIP, and Supplemental Security Income (also called SSI).

Legal Aid of West Virginia has created information on how to avoid benefits penalties, which can be found at www.lawv.net/WaterSettlementBenefits. Those who have additional benefits questions or have problems reporting the payment should call 1-877-331-4259 to speak with LAWV staff.

