Kavanaugh Accuser May Have Ill Will Concerning Foreclosure

Sen. Diane Feinstein has trotted out the latest woman with claims of abuse, this time against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.



Feinstein reportedly held a letter since July from accuser Christine Blasey Ford detailing an alleged attack on her by Kavanaugh when they were in high school three decades ago. Suspiciously, Feinstein remained silent through the confirmation process and hearings until just days before a scheduled vote on his nomination.



Judge Kavanaugh categorically denies Ford's allegations.



Now, news is surfacing that calls into question the credibility of Ford's story, which has apparently changed dramatically over the years. News reports indicate she can't even remember the location or year of the alleged attack. The only witness to the incident, Mark Judge, denies her account.



But there is more to this than a "he-said, she-said."



According to documents on file with the Maryland Court System, found by a Twitter user, Ford's parents, Ralph G. and Paula K. Blasey owned property that was in foreclosure. The judge who presided over that case was Brett Kavanaugh's mother, Martha G. Kavanaugh.



"It seems Ms. Ford has an axe to grind with the Kavanaugh family over a property foreclosure. She is also a liberal Democrat who opposes Trump. There is not a shred of real evidence to back up her story. She is simply not believable," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. "It's shameful that Democrats would try to destroy yet another man's life and drag his family through the mud without cause. It's time for conservatives to stand up to the baseless allegations trotted out by Trump-hating politicians who have no other argument than slander and sexual smear tactics. Operation Rescue stands strong in our support of Judge Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court."



Ford, who is a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, has a record of political donations to a Democrat fundraising organization called ActBlue and other Democratic causes.



She even signed a letter in opposition to Trump's border policies. (View letter at Heavy.com.)



"The allegations against Judge Kavanaugh are just another round of Democrat dirty tricks. We knew they would pull out every nasty tactic in their arsenal to block this man from serving on the nation's Highest Court because their pet issue, abortion, is at stake," said Newman. "We urge the Senate to not to allow the Democrats' gutter-level politics to delay scheduled votes on Kavanaugh's confirmation."



