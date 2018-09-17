Attorney General Morrisey, Preschool Workers Join Forces to Reduce Human Trafficking

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a collaboration with Kanawha County Schools Preschool as part of his continued effort to target and reduce human trafficking.





The training will be offered Tuesday, Sept. 18, to personnel within the county’s Collaborative Preschool Sites. The training provides participants with valuable information about human trafficking.



“Human trafficking is a crime that does not discriminate. Men, women and children of all ages can be victims,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Equipping preschool employees with the necessary skills to identify victims and eradicate this growing criminal industry is a crucial step in helping West Virginia reach her full potential.”



Tuesday’s training will begin at 9 a.m. at the Roxalana Annex, located at 1004 Lower Midway Drive in Dunbar.



Changes in West Virginia law inspired the Attorney General to take the lead in combating this emerging crime. His office drafted best practices aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking, an initiative that garnered broad support from law enforcement agencies across the state.



“It is important that our staff is educated so they can make sure the facility is secure and follow every precaution they can to keep the children safe,” said Kanawha County Schools Preschool Director Carol Lane. “Awareness of human trafficking is so critical. It is not something we can even fathom as happening in West Virginia, but we need to be proactive.”



Human trafficking is defined as commercial sex or labor that is induced by force, fraud or coercion. It is considered the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world today, second only to drug trafficking according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



West Virginia’s increased rate of drug addiction, poverty and its large number of children in foster care make the state especially susceptible to human trafficking.



The Attorney General believes the training offered by his office will provide educators with the necessary resources to better identify suspicious activity and tackle this growing criminal industry.

