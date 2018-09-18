Going for America's Best Talented Couple; Mary & Tyce Compete Tonight

She perfected a stunt diving act , but an injury to her foot threatened her career and again walking. A Marshall Medical School surgeon fixed her foot with a caution to not strain it too much.

Mary Ellen Wolfe met Tyce Nielsen and they took up acrobatics evolving into a trapeze act.

They have now made it to the final round of America's Got Talent.

Mary Ellen wrote on Facebook:

So blessed to have not only our love for each other but also your love. Words cannot express how thankful we are for all your support. We want to be an example of pursuing your dreams even when there are bumps in the road. We want to show the power of family and being committed to your loved ones. Thank you so much for your support, thank you for believing in us even when we fell. without your votes we wouldn’t have made it into the finals of AGT."

Their mom --- a former first lady of Huntington Debbie Wolfe--- said,

"This is it, everyone...no Dunkin' or Judges' saves...only one final chance to cast your votes! My love for these two has grown tremendously as I've been privileged to be the fly on the wall, staying in their room with Jaxx as they've stayed up many nights editing music, choreographing transitions, creating beauty from their very souls. Of all of these great acts, these two created Duo Transcend from their own blood, sweat and tears, TRANSCENDING all of their challenges and anything done before to thrill and inspire us with their story, their love and trust, and our own potential. How thankful I am for this experience and for having these beautiful souls in my life!"

One of their long time theatre friends has been present along the journey too. Whitney Jenkins wrote:

It's been a long journey for Mary and Tyce with Duo Transcend on America's Got Talent! I've watched from behind the scenes and have cheered in the audience all along the way, and it all comes down to this moment tonight! They've more than deservingly made it to the finals, and now it's up to us to help them out by voting. They've got a chance to win this thing and take it all the way to the million dollars! I'm so so proud of them no matter what, but let's help them out and vote!