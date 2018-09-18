New flavors coming to Marshall’s campus

Mistie Bibbee, director of housing and residence life, and William ‘Tootie’ Carter, business manager of the Memorial Student Center (MSC),

said a selection committee visited other campuses to explore dining options for students.



“Students want change and variety,” Carter said. “We wanted a ‘wow’ effect on campus. When they come back in 2019, we will hopefully have some things done and they will think ‘Oh my gosh, this is exciting. I can’t wait.’ The word is out already anyway and they’re already excited about it. They just have to wait a year.”



Changes will occur on campus

in two phases

and the cost for construction will be paid for by Sodexo, according to Cheryl King, general manager of Sodexo.



Phase I of the project is set for August 2019 and includes changes to the Memorial Student Center and Towers Marketplace. Offerings at the MSC will include La Famiglia, Huntington Market, Steak ’n Shake, Taco Bell Express with extended hours and an expansion of the current Chick-fil-A to a full-service

restaurant. Towers Marketplace will add ‘The Den’ by Denny’s, 1837 Market, a deli and Mein Bowl. Some venues at Towers Marketplace will offer extended hours. The dining areas will also receive aesthetic changes, with the addition of televisions and a better movement flow for students. Directional signage will be improved and additional registers will be added to help decrease wait time.





Phase II of the project is set for August 2020. Einstein Bros. Bagels will be available at the Robert C. Byrd Biotechnology Science Building on 3rd Avenue. A coffee shop located in Drinko Library will see improvements and ‘Natural!’ juice bar will be added to the Marshall Rec Center.

Sodexo was recently awarded a new 10-year contract, which includes a two-year expansion of offerings. The new contract goes into effect in August 2019.

Other changes will include a refresh of the food cart at Smith Hall, and concession stands in the Cam Henderson Center and Joan C. Edwards Stadium will get a new look. All updates are scheduled to be completed by July 2021.

Recent additions currently available on campus include ‘SALLY’ the salad robot, which is a machine that mixes salads with fresh ingredients for students in Smith Hall. A roaming coffee cart is also available in various locations on campus.



Carter said a culinary council made up of students was also formed this year to maintain open communication about what works and what doesn’t in regard to dining services. The group meets each month to discuss student concerns and wishes.



“We’re really excited with what Sodexo put forward,” said Bibbee. “I think it’s going to transform the face of dining on campus. A lot of students focus on name brand, so we’re bringing in some really cool options.”



To learn more about Sodexo and the new dining options to be offered throughout each phase, visithttps://marshall.sodexomyway.com.

