Community Training on Methamphetamines to take place tomorrow and Thursday
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 19:32 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The Marshall University Research Corporation is offering the two-day event to behavioral health care professionals and advocates who are interested in improving cultural competence and humility in the delivery of prevention, treatment and recovery services.
Mary McCarty-Arias, a senior trainer for the Northeast and Caribbean Addiction Technology Transfer Center (ATTC) Network, is the guest speaker for the program. Her training portfolio includes substance misuse, mental health, HIV and vocational rehabilitation. She has also developed a curriculum on methamphetamines for grants and updated the curriculum for the AIDS Institute.
The Central East ATTC, in which the Huntington area is located, provides intensive technical assistance and quality improvement activities to the substance use disorder workforce in Health and Human Services Region 3, which includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.