Community Training on Methamphetamines to take place tomorrow and Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —Marshall University is assisting with free educational training opportunities to help people in the community affected by the ongoing substance abuse crisis.





The Marshall University Research Corporation is offering the two-day event to behavioral health care professionals and advocates who are interested in improving cultural competence and humility in the delivery of prevention, treatment and recovery services.



Mary McCarty-Arias, a senior trainer for the Northeast and Caribbean Addiction Technology Transfer Center (ATTC) Network, is the guest speaker for the program. Her training portfolio includes substance misuse, mental health, HIV and vocational rehabilitation. She has also developed a curriculum on methamphetamines for grants and updated the curriculum for the AIDS Institute.



The Central East ATTC, in which the Huntington area is located, provides intensive technical assistance and quality improvement activities to the substance use disorder workforce in Health and Human Services Region 3, which includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus