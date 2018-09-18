REVIEW: Westlake's "Dead World" Successful Story & Song CD

"Dead World" is the world that exist on the other side of the veil of our reality. There are people in The Dead World who have not yet found a light. They are fighting and moving onto the next phase. Jeff Westlake brings The Dead World to life using a barrage of instruments and influences. As always, the Hydrogyn lead guitarist rips and wails through the CD but always shows maturity and intelligence.

The guitar is more than just a weapon as in his first solo cd "in The Key of Blue.". His guitar becomes part of the narrative. His playing is marked with intelligence and it sets the tone while telling a story of its' own. Westlake's vocals have progressed. He is more than just a guitarist.





"Dead World" shows a musician who is at the top of his game in not just playing songs but using his voice, instruments, and pen to not only tell a story but show you how the characters feel. "Dead World" is perhaps the strongest concept album since Rush's 2112. The music sets the stage allowing the listener to feel along with the characters.





Like 2112, the music and story flow as one.





The strength of the CD is in the whole and not just the parts...which is the goal of all concept albums. Jeff Carter's saxophone and Joe Caudill's keyboards with organs and piano thrown in give the music an older feel but Westlake and Terry Withrow on guitar give the project a modern sound. Westlake's singing at times sounds like a mix of Kiss stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley. The mixture of the styles calls on Westlake's influences from all eras of rock and gives the project a very unique sound.





The CD starts with "The Devil's Juice". Westlake throws in a touch of Alice Cooper and a touch of Kiss with some powerful Deep Purple-style jamming to kick the opus off majestically. "The Devil's Juice" is about everything that wants to take you down... the things that are addicting or something that just gets you and you can’t let go of it to all these things are bad for you in the long run. Westlake changes tempo often. "Lilith" is a powerful ballad accented by a saxophone. Westlake changes things up with the catchy "Coming Back Home" which is accompanied by a hot saxophone. The sax combines with the touch of 70s funk to take Westlake out of his comfort zone and create a fun change of pace tune that is a cross of Gerry Rafferty meets KC and The Sunshine Band. "March of Souls" is an instrumental showcasing Westlake on guitar. It is a good transition piece in setting excitement for the concept cd and keeps the story flowing....another important part that keeps the cd working as a whole. The rocker combines traditional blues with a Kiss Hotter Than Hell album styled chorus on "It Ain't Me". The vocals and guitar both howl impressively.





The title track "Dead World" is a standout track. The futuristic rocker features top-notch singing and playing from Westlake and some solid keyboards. The CD ends with "Second Chance" a strong power ballad that recalls old Whitesnake classic power ballads. Dead World is an interesting story brought to life by a skilled musician who is becoming a top notch crafter of stories and song.





Westlake employs an arsenal of tools such as a piano, organ, saxophone and guitars to not just tell the story of Dead World but to take you to Dead World. Dead World demonstrates the variety of a talented musician and his creative ability to combine influences to make something creative and exciting. Westlake established himself as an accomplished guitarist with Hydrogyn. He played homage to his classic rock roots by recreating Kiss' Hotter Than Hell and joining 70's Casablanca Records classic rockers The Godz. He created 80's classic rock with Audio Porn. His band Ura-kai created an excellent modern rock cd. Jeff Westlake mastered the blues on "In The Key of Blue."





For his latest trick, he has created an intelligent and well varied concept album. One of rock's hidden secret keeps on rocking. Another solid collection by a man of many musical talents.