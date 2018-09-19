Most read
Akron Arrests Indicate a New Huntington Drug Pipeline Emerging
Detectives with the Huntington Violent Crime Federal Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department Special Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at an apartment building at 917 9th Ave.
During the search, detectives recovered more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 13 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, a firearm, drug paraphernalia and a vehicle.
Decharae Key, 28, and Dustin Austin, 31, both of Akron, were arrested. Each was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony.
As detectives searched the apartment, a man approached on foot and saw officers through the window. He immediately fled on foot and was apprehended a few blocks away after a foot chase. Spencer Hackney, of Akron, was charged with one count of fleeing on foot and one count of obstruction on an officer.
The investigation is in the early stages. Additional charges and more arrests are expected.