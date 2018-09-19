Most read
Marshall to inaugurate Margaret Billups Lecture Series for educators Monday
The new series will be called the Margaret Kathryn Sovine Billups Lecture Series, and has been made possible by a gift from Ed and Carol Billups in honor of his late mother.
On Monday’s program, Dr. Marianna Linz and Dr. Conrae Lucas-Adkins, faculty members at Marshall, and Susan Beck and Dr. Jan Barth from the West Virginia Department of Education will discuss the effects of the opioid crisis on K-12 students, strategies to support these students and resources, including those from the WVDE, that are available to educators serving these students.
“Today’s educators face many more challenges than just addressing learning outcomes,” said Dr. Teresa Eagle, dean of the College of Education and Professional Development. “In particular, the opioid crisis has affected scores of children in our K-12 schools.”
The Sept. 24 event will be free and open to the public. However, attendees are asked to register online at www.marshall.edu/ce/pd.
“We appreciate the resources we’ve been given to make this lecture series a reality, and are excited to be able to provider current and future educators with relevant strategies to increase student success,” said Dr. Beth Wolfe, director of the Center for Continuing Education.