Marshall Counseling Center to sponsor ‘We Are…Here for You Day’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —The Marshall Counseling Center will host “We Are…Here for You Day” to provide outreach activities for mental health awareness and prevention and to help foster positive mental health for students.

The event coincides with National Suicide Prevention Month, which is recognized yearly in September.Students who attend ‘We Are…Here for You Day’ will receive free hygiene packets, giveaways, food, information about the counseling center and an opportunity to leave positive notes on a Post-It wall.The counseling center provides individual therapy sessions to full and part-time students and outreach activities and resources for mental health prevention and awareness.



To learn more about services offered through the Marshall University Counseling Center, visithttps://www.marshall.edu/counseling/.