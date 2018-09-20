Most read
- Outrageous Jackpot Justice Continues to Flourish in WV!
- New flavors coming to Marshall’s campus
- Legal Aid Creates Hotline for Those on Public Benefits Receiving Water Settlement Checks
- Attorney General Morrisey, Preschool Workers Join Forces to Reduce Human Trafficking
- Kavanaugh Accuser May Have Ill Will Concerning Foreclosure
- Hunting season changes explained in 2018-2019 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary brochure
- Huntington municipal Development Authority Meets Monday
- Mark Caserta: LIberals are stealing the hope of tomorrow
Marshall Counseling Center to sponsor ‘We Are…Here for You Day’
Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 00:06 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The event coincides with National Suicide Prevention Month, which is recognized yearly in September.
Students who attend ‘We Are…Here for You Day’ will receive free hygiene packets, giveaways, food, information about the counseling center and an opportunity to leave positive notes on a Post-It wall.
The counseling center provides individual therapy sessions to full and part-time students and outreach activities and resources for mental health prevention and awareness.
To learn more about services offered through the Marshall University Counseling Center, visithttps://www.marshall.edu/counseling/.