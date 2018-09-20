Marshall Robbery Suspect in Custody

Huntington Police on Wednesday evening, Sept. 19, arrested a man identified following a robbery of a Marshall University student Tuesday evening on Third Avenue near Smith Hall.

A campus alert has been discontinued .

Through footage from campus security cameras, MUPD officers were able to identify the perpetrator as Robert Salvadore Jonathan Webb, age 44, of Huntington. This suspect is known to the MUPD as he has been arrested on similar charges in the past.

MUPD obtained warrants for Webb’s arrest for robbery and trespassing.