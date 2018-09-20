Most read
Marshall Robbery Suspect in Custody
Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 02:16 Updated 14 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources
A campus alert has been discontinued .
Through footage from campus security cameras, MUPD officers were able to identify the perpetrator as Robert Salvadore Jonathan Webb, age 44, of Huntington. This suspect is known to the MUPD as he has been arrested on similar charges in the past.
MUPD obtained warrants for Webb’s arrest for robbery and trespassing.