Hard Work Pays off for Chris Miles, Huntington's "Rocky"

That was a post I saw this morning by Chris Miles. Chris is the Huntington MMA fighter who will be competing in the IMMAF World Championships at Khalifa Sport City arena in Manama, Bahrain in November 2018.

"When you can sleep in an extra hour before work but you get up to go to jiu jitsu class instead. Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn’t work hard. #dreamchasing "....

Chris Miles is a big man. It takes a big man to carry around a heart as big as Chris'. This is a twenty-five year-old man who as accomplished a lot in his young life. He has done it all through hard work and sheer determination. He has done it by banging the weights and being thrown around the ring all before most people have had their first cup of coffee in the morning.

Huntington's "Rocky" has the look and heart of an underdog. He is soft-spoken at times with a quiet demeanor. He has worked with kids at a mental health hospital and now works with Autistic clients at Autism Services. He was the head coach and helped bring back the wrestling program at South Point High School.



He communicates well with children. He is a married family man with three kids of his own.

His accomplishments:

-2x WVSSAC State Wrestling Place Winner

-WVSSAC State Wrestling Champion

-3x WV Freestyle State Champion

-NCO National Wrestling Champion (College Division)

- Professional Wrestler @

Big Time Pro Wrestling

-WV Toughman Runner Up

-2x WV Toughman Champion

-MMA 2-0 w/ 2 TKO’s

-Ranked #1 MMA Heavyweight in South Carolina

-Ranked #7 MMA Heavyweight in Ohio

Chris has lost over fifty pounds with his grueling workouts to chase his dream of being a champion fighter. His attitude of never quitting and working hard to reach his dreams is a perfect example for his clients and the kids he has worked with.

Whatever obstacles Chris has faced he worked through with his sterling work ethic and pure desire. He inspired me to be a better person and worker. It is his mental toughness and determination that will guide an unknown young man from West Virginia to accomplish major things on a world-wide stage. Chris Miles will make Huntington proud.

To help Chris Miles with finances for His transportation , room and board , entry fees !

Any Amount would be very helpful he has set up a GoFund me page @ 2018 IMMAF World Championships organized