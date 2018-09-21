Fall Festivals Abound Near Huntington

 Friday, September 21, 2018 - 16:23 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

Fall is right around the corner. Here is a list of some great fall activities in the area:

-- Now through Oct. 28: The Corn Maze, Cooper Family Farm in Milton, open on Open on Fridays 5-10 p.m., Saturdays noon-10 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 p.m.

-- October 4th – 7th: Pumpkin Festival, Milton Pumpkin Fields

-- October 8th: Fire Prevention Parade, Downtown Huntington @ 7 p.m.

-- October 19, 20, 21 and 26, 27, 28: Fantasy Maze, Ritter Park @ 5- 9 p.m.

-- October 26th and 27th: Pumpkin House/ C-K AutumnFest, Kenova

-- October 30th: Safety Town Trick or Treat, Safety Town @ 5-8 p.m.

-- October 31st: Trick-or-Treat in Cabell County (includes City of Huntington) @ 6-8 p.m.

-- October 31st: Cabell County Courthouse Trick or Treat @ 6-8 p.m.

