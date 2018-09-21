Most read
- Marshall Robbery Suspect in Custody
- Hard Work Pays off for Chris Miles, Huntington's "Rocky"
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Hunting season changes explained in 2018-2019 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary brochure
- Bachelors World-Wide Have Robotic Options, but She's not yet Martha Stewart
- New treatment for depression now available at Marshall Health
- Huntington Council Will Consider Fifth Avenue Duck Fill Valve Project
- Marching Thunder invited to perform in London
Fall Festivals Abound Near Huntington
Friday, September 21, 2018 - 16:23 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
-- October 4th – 7th: Pumpkin Festival, Milton Pumpkin Fields
-- October 8th: Fire Prevention Parade, Downtown Huntington @ 7 p.m.
-- October 19, 20, 21 and 26, 27, 28: Fantasy Maze, Ritter Park @ 5- 9 p.m.
-- October 26th and 27th: Pumpkin House/ C-K AutumnFest, Kenova
-- October 30th: Safety Town Trick or Treat, Safety Town @ 5-8 p.m.
-- October 31st: Trick-or-Treat in Cabell County (includes City of Huntington) @ 6-8 p.m.
-- October 31st: Cabell County Courthouse Trick or Treat @ 6-8 p.m.