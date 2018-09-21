Charleston Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Trafficking Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison today for a federal drug trafficking crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Baylee Gibson, age 19, of Bench Road, previously pled guilty in April 2018 to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. Stuart praised the investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT).

“This young woman made a terrible decision when she decided to sell meth,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “But make no mistake, we prosecute drug dealers – young, old and every age in between – for peddling their poisons in our communities.”

On August 25, 2017, an agent with MDENT arranged to meet Gibson and purchase one ounce of methamphetamine for $1200. The agent had spoken to Gibson on the telephone and had arranged the price and quantity.. Gibson told the agent to meet her at a parking lot just off the campus of West Virginia State University (WVSU) on Baron Drive in Institute, West Virginia.. This was the site of a previous methamphetamine sale by Gibson.

The agent met Gibson as planned. After a brief discussion, Gibson took $1200.00 of prerecorded buy money, got out of the agent' s car and walked towards the campus of WVSU. Additional MDENT agents were positioned around the campus conducting surveillance. Gibson then met with another individual, later identified as her co­ defendant, Kyle Keith Russell, and returned to the agent's car. There, Gibson provided the agent with a clear plastic bag with a substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine. The substance was sent to the Mid-Atlantic DEA laboratory where it was tested. The testing showed the substance was 23.39 grams of pure methamphetamine. Gibson arranged and sold methamphetamine to the same undercover agent on August 22, 2017, and twice on August 30, 2017. The agent arranged all three of those additional sales directly with Gibson. Those sales took place in the same manner and at the same location as the count of conviction. Kyle Keith Russell was Gibson’s source of supply for those sales. Russell pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Russell’s sentencing is scheduled for November 14, 2018.

United States District Court Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the case. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey handled the prosecution.