Marshall to host family history class Oct. 9

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University’s Libraries, along with FamilySearch.org, will host a Family History Class from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9 ,on the 3rd floor of the James E. Morrow Library on Marshall University’s Huntington campus. The class is free and open to the public.

The class will be directed by Brent and Debbie Nelson, who will be using FamilySearch.org to provide an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and community members to learn family history and genealogy search techniques and build their own family trees. After the class, participants will be able to schedule appointments for one-on-one consultations. There is no charge for the class, software or consultation.

“We’re thrilled we have an opportunity to host experienced genealogists to assist budding historians with their own ancestry quests,” said Dr. Monica Brooks, associate vice president of libraries and online learning at Marshall. “We know the local region played a pivotal role in several historic events in which many of our ancestors may have contributed. Make an appointment and take advantage of this unique opportunity for hands-on assistance in exploring your family’s past.”

Family Search, the largest genealogy organization in the world, is a nonprofit family history organization dedicated to connecting families across generations. FamilySearch.org has the world’s largest collection of family history and genealogy resources from more than 100 countries.

For more information about the event, please contact Lori Thompson by phone at 304-696-6611 or by e-mail atthompson39@marshall.edu, or the Nelsons by phone at 602-743-9280 or by e-mail at bnelsonaz@gmail.com.