Gary J. Petty, M.D., joins Marshall Health

Petty, a board-certified family medicine physician, has been named an assistant professor in the Department of Family & Community Health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He earned his medical degree in 1992 at Marshall University, where he also completed his family medicine residency. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. He specializes in primary care for all ages, international medicine and tropical medicine.

Following residency, Petty went into family practice in northern West Virginia, first in Piedmont, West Virginia, then in the Marietta, Ohio/Parkersburg, West Virginia, area, where he practiced for nearly 19 years.

“For some time I had thought about the possibility of returning to Marshall, to my medical roots,” said Petty. “I have always had great respect for the Department of Family Medicine and was delighted when timing and opportunity came together to make it possible to come back and be a part of such a dedicated team.”

Petty is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Family Medicine-Barboursville, located in Village Medical Center at 659 Central Avenue. To schedule an appointment, call 304-736-5247.