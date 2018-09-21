Most read
Dharampreet Singh, M.D., joins Marshall Neuroscience
Singh, a neurologist specializing in epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and stroke care, has been named an assistant professor in the department of neuroscience at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He is a member of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Medical Association.
He earned his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio. He then completed an adult neurology residency at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, New York.
Singh is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Neuroscience, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1787. In November, he is expected to begin seeing patients at the Marshall Internal Medicine location at Marshall Health-Teays Valley, 300 Corporate Center Drive, Scott Depot; the phone number is 304-691-6910.