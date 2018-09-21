Reggie Oliver Day Declared in Memory of Member of Young Thundering Herd

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University's Student Government Association and Marshall Athletics have declared Saturday, September 22 "Reggie Oliver Day" in memory of the Thundering Herd football legend who passed away August 14. The Thundering Herd (2-0) will host the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) at 7 p.m. that evening in a contest that will air on CBS Sports Network.

"Reggie was an inspiration to his teammates, the players he coached and the entire Marshall community," Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick said. "He will be missed in so many ways by the entire Marshall family, and we wanted to give him a deserved tribute in front of his Herd family, teammates and fans who loved him and appreciated his lifelong devotion to Marshall football."

Oliver will be memorialized with a pregame video (6:54 p.m.). His Young Thundering Herd teammates, along with coaches Jack Lengyel, Red Dawson and Mickey Jackson, will then join Marshall captains Obi Obialo, Tyre Brady, Malik Gant and Chase Hancock at midfield to represent Oliver for the game's coin toss.

After hearing of his passing, We Are Marshall star Matthew McConaughey stated, "By quarterbacking the Thundering Herd to its first home victory in 1971, Reggie Oliver shined a light on tomorrow that still shines today. You will be missed by many. Thank you."

Tickets for Saturday may still be purchased by visiting HerdZone.com by clicking here, by calling 800-THE-HERD, or by visiting the Marshall Athletics Ticket Office through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.