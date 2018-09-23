Women’s Soccer Hosts FIU in Conference USA Action

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall women's soccer team continues Conference USA action as the FIU Panthers come to Hoops Family Field on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Thundering Herd is 3-4-2 and 1-1-0 in Conference USA. The Panthers come in at 0-10 and 0-2 in C-USA.

said. "We have been here before, trying to finish the weekend with a win. The team seems to understand more of their responsibilities on both sides of the ball so I am hoping to see them own a style and execute."

Marshall comes back home after a 2-1, double overtime, come-from-behind victory at UTEP. The Miners took a 1-0 lead in the second half after Herd starting keeper

went down with an injury. Freshman goalkeeper

settled in after the goal and recorded five more saves and kept the Herd in the contest. Junior

scored the equalizer in the 78th minute and then punched in the game-winner with three minutes and 26 seconds remaining in the final overtime. It was the first time Abu-Tayeh scored twice in one match.

The junior forward now leads the Herd with five goals this season, just ahead of her twin sister

who has three. Both players are tied with 10 points as F. Abu-Tayeh leads Marshall with four assists. Bonelli recorded three saves before exiting the match in El Paso. She now has 40 this season, and 159 in her career.

FIU has struggled this season and is looking to get its first win. The Panthers dropped a 2-0 decision to UTEP and then fell 5-1 at Charlotte to begin conference play. FIU has been outscored 38-5. Ashley Adams has three goals and Kaydeen Jack has two goals and two assists. Christina Velazquez has been the only keeper in the net for FIU and has recorded 60 saves. FIU has been outshot 205-82 and 98-34 in shots on goal.

Following the Sunday contest, Marshall hits the road for three-straight at Old Dominion (Sept. 28), Charlotte (Sept. 30) and UTSA (Oct. 7).

