Most read
- Hard Work Pays off for Chris Miles, Huntington's "Rocky"
- Lewis College of Business appoints new faculty members
- World-renowned sports physicist to speak at Marshall
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Reggie Oliver Day Declared in Memory of Member of Young Thundering Herd
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Dharampreet Singh, M.D., joins Marshall Neuroscience
- Marshall Robbery Suspect in Custody
Women’s Soccer Hosts FIU in Conference USA Action
Sunday, September 23, 2018 - 01:41 Updated 13 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
The Thundering Herd is 3-4-2 and 1-1-0 in Conference USA. The Panthers come in at 0-10 and 0-2 in C-USA.
Fans who cannot attend the match, can tune in through HerdVision on C-USAtv as Jake Griffith will have the call, as well as on 88.1 WMUL-FM on-air and online at www.marshall.edu/wmul through one of the Listen Live links.
"We are eager to get back at it after Friday's exciting game," Herd head coach Kevin Long said. "We have been here before, trying to finish the weekend with a win. The team seems to understand more of their responsibilities on both sides of the ball so I am hoping to see them own a style and execute."
Marshall comes back home after a 2-1, double overtime, come-from-behind victory at UTEP. The Miners took a 1-0 lead in the second half after Herd starting keeper Megan Bonelli went down with an injury. Freshman goalkeeper Lindsey Langley settled in after the goal and recorded five more saves and kept the Herd in the contest. Junior Marah Abu-Tayeh scored the equalizer in the 78th minute and then punched in the game-winner with three minutes and 26 seconds remaining in the final overtime. It was the first time Abu-Tayeh scored twice in one match.
The junior forward now leads the Herd with five goals this season, just ahead of her twin sister Farah Abu-Tayeh who has three. Both players are tied with 10 points as F. Abu-Tayeh leads Marshall with four assists. Bonelli recorded three saves before exiting the match in El Paso. She now has 40 this season, and 159 in her career.
FIU has struggled this season and is looking to get its first win. The Panthers dropped a 2-0 decision to UTEP and then fell 5-1 at Charlotte to begin conference play. FIU has been outscored 38-5. Ashley Adams has three goals and Kaydeen Jack has two goals and two assists. Christina Velazquez has been the only keeper in the net for FIU and has recorded 60 saves. FIU has been outshot 205-82 and 98-34 in shots on goal.
Following the Sunday contest, Marshall hits the road for three-straight at Old Dominion (Sept. 28), Charlotte (Sept. 30) and UTSA (Oct. 7).
For all the latest information about Marshall women's soccer, follow @HerdWSoccer on Twitter, on Facebook at Marshall University Soccer and on www.herdzone.com.
To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!