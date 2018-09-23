M. Abu-Tayeh’s Two Goals Sparks Women’s Soccer Double Overtime Victory

EL PASO, Texas – Junior forward Marah Abu-Tayeh knocked in a career-best two goals as the Marshall women's soccer team defeated the UTEP Miners on the road Thursday night.

Abu-Tayeh now leads the Herd with five goals this season. Freshman keeper

entered the match late and recorded five saves.

The Thundering Herd improves to 3-4-2 and 1-1-0 in Conference USA. The Miners fall to 5-4-1 and 1-1-0 in conference action.

"What a tough match," Herd head coach

said. "The team showed some real grit and I'm proud of the result. Getting a win in conference on the road is really difficult, proven tonight by the strong play from UTEP.

"We will celebrate briefly before setting our sights on FIU Sunday."

Both teams struggled in the first half to find an offensive rhythm. The squads combined for 12 total shots, but just four on goal. Marshall recorded just one on goal and junior keeper

, who started the match, had three saves.

The second half began with both teams coming out gunning for the nets. Marshall and UTEP increased its speed trying to break the scoreless tie. In the 61st minute, Bonelli collided with a Miner in the 18-yard box attempting to knock the ball away, and came out of the match with an injury. Langley entered the contest for Marshall, her first regular season collegiate minutes. Almost two minutes later, the Miners took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 63rd minute.

The Herd kept battling and Langley settled in, making three more saves throughout the second half to help keep Marshall in the match. Finally, in the 78th minute, Abu-Tayeh took a shot off a deflection from an initial shot by sophomore

and buried it in the back of the net for the equalizer. The Herd continued to push and attempted four more shots before the end of regulation but just could not find the back of the net, and the match headed to overtime.

Both teams had opportunities in the first overtime period but could not capitalize. Langley made a great leaping punch to knock a shot on goal over the crossbar in the 94th minute. The freshman keeper recorded two more saves in overtime. One hundred minutes was not enough and so the match entered the second overtime.

The defenses for both teams stepped up in the first few minutes of the second overtime in not giving up too many chances for shot attempts. The Miners attempted the first shot with a header in the 104th minute that was blocked. The Herd got on a run in the 107th minute to try and close out the match. Junior

attempted a shot that was deflected by the keeper and then M. Abu-Tayeh sent in the loose ball into the back of the net for the game-winner. ​

Redshirt junior

junior

senior

sophomore

sophomore

and Ross played all 107 minutes of the match.

The Herd heads back to Huntington to welcome the FIU Panthers to Hoops Family Field on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

