Trump Announces Wheeling, WV Rally
Sunday, September 23, 2018 - 18:50 Updated 3 hours ago The White House Press Office
The President is expected to discuss our booming economy that’s lifting up families across West Virginia, and the critical importance of protecting and expanding the GOP majorities in the House and Senate.
“We are pleased to announce our next scheduled Make America Great Again rally on Saturday, September 29 in Wheeling, West Virginia featuring President Donald Trump,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J, Trump for President, Inc. “The President looks forward to celebrating the growing success of the Trump economy, and encouraging West Virginians to get out and vote for Patrick Morrisey for the U.S. Senate,” he concluded.