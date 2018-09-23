Trump Announces Wheeling, WV Rally

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced President Trump’s next stop on his national midterm campaign tour with a MAGA Rally on Saturday, September 29, at 7:00 pm ET in at the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. This is the fourth rally that President Trump has held in the great state of West Virginia and the first rally in the Wheeling area since he first began his race for president in June, 2015.

The President is expected to discuss our booming economy that’s lifting up families across West Virginia, and the critical importance of protecting and expanding the GOP majorities in the House and Senate.

“We are pleased to announce our next scheduled Make America Great Again rally on Saturday, September 29 in Wheeling, West Virginia featuring President Donald Trump,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J, Trump for President, Inc. “The President looks forward to celebrating the growing success of the Trump economy, and encouraging West Virginians to get out and vote for Patrick Morrisey for the U.S. Senate,” he concluded.