Media Quoits Tournament postponed due to inclement weather

 Sunday, September 23, 2018 - 20:09 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.-- Inclement weather has forced postponement of the annual Media Quoits Tournament planned for Monday, September 24, at Marshall University. 

 

Media members scheduled to play tomorrow will be advised of a make-up date later this week.   The media luncheon planned for tomorrow will still occur at noon in the Shawkey Room of the Memorial Student Center.   The 11 a.m. cake ceremony celebrating  John Marshall’s 263th birthday is also still planned for the student center. 

