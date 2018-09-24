West Virginia University at Parkersburg receives grant to promote diversity and equality

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia University at Parkersburg has been awarded a $7,552 “Diversity for Equity” grant to fund programs that increase awareness of diversity and inclusion on campus and promote equal access to higher education opportunities. WVU Parkersburg’s grant funds will support a “Building Inclusive Communities” theme by hosting guest presenters and through a film series on “Challenges to Democracy.”

“Inclusive excellence must be one of the cornerstones on which any successful, student-serving university is built,” said WVU Parkersburg President Dr. Chris Gilmer. “We have laid such a cornerstone at WVU Parkersburg and are fully committed to building on that foundation a wealth of student service and community-focused programming.”

The Diversity for Equity grant program is a joint initiative of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education. The program aims to foster campus environments that are inclusive of various generational, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. Projects funded through the initiative focus on closing achievement gaps among underrepresented populations and preparing students to live and work in a diverse world.

“Funding provided through the Diversity for Equity grant will support college observances, such as Coming Out Day, Disability History Week in West Virginia, International Education Week, and promotes understanding of a changing world for our students, faculty and staff,” said Debbie Richards, WVU Parkersburg special assistant to the president for policy and social justice.

For more information, contact Debbie Richards at Debbie.Richards@wvup.edu or 304.424.8201.