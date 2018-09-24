W.Va. AG Leads 11-State Push For Deeper Cuts in Opioid Pill Manufacturing

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led an 11-state coalition in calling upon the federal government to implement sweeping reforms achieved by his office to account for the misuse of prescription painkillers and ultimately lead to the manufacturing of fewer opioid pills in 2019.

“Equating demand with legitimate need is a dangerous practice that the DEA rightly recognized must come to an immediate end, however the DEA’s preliminary quotas maintain the status quo,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The final quotas for 2019 must fully reflect the DEA’s research and consideration of this important issue. The establishment of responsible, research-backed quotas is essential to our continued fight against senseless death.”

Although a 10-percent reduction marked a step in the right direction, Attorney General Morrisey believes the proposed quotas remain excessive in light of the DEA having not yet accounted for illicit diversion and relevant input from states and federal agencies.

Much more can be accomplished by fully factoring in the results of West Virginia’s lawsuit and the DEA’s new drug quota rule now.

The coalition contends further reduction in the supply of dangerous, addictive opioids is possible and would be of greater benefit to West Virginia, and the nation as a whole.

Fully implementing the reforms will require the DEA to consider relevant information from the Department of Health and Human Resources, the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and relevant information obtained from states.

Finalization of the reforms came approximately four months after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the DEA to review its policy, a directive issued itself just hours before a key deadline in Attorney General Morrisey’s lawsuit.

West Virginia filed this week’s comments with attorneys general from Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska and Utah.

