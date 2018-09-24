Marshall Libraries, Counseling and Women’s Centers to partner on mental health initiative

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University’s Libraries, along with the Counseling and Women’s Centers, are joining forces this fall to spread awareness on mental wellness. The Don’t Call Me Crazy: Mental Health Initiative includes a new research guide providing campus, community and national resources; a series of panel discussions; printed materials posted throughout the campus libraries and an art exhibition that will open in January.

“Millions of Americans live with mental illness and mental disabilities, yet negative stigmas and fear often leave those most vulnerable isolated and in fear. The Don’t Call Me Crazy: Mental Health Initiativeseeks to highlight the diverse perspectives of those living with mental challenges and the family and friends who love and support them,” said Sabrina Thomas, instruction and research librarian at Marshall University and the initiative’s lead organizer.

Two mental health panel discussions are scheduled for the fall semester. Additional discussions are being planned for the spring term.

The first fall discussion, focusing on anxiety and depression, will take place from 4 until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, in Drinko Library room 402 on the Huntington campus.

Speakers for the event titled Anxiety and Depression Panel Discussion: Finding Help include: Aaron Upton, Ph.D., Huntington VA Medical Center; Marc Hettlinger, M.D., primary care physician and clerkship director for 3rd year medical students at the Joan. C. Edwards School of Medicine; Johnathan McCormick, director of military and veterans affairs at Marshall; Stephanie Ballou, director of disability services at Marshall; and Kristin Jayne Cookson, graduate student at Marshall.

The second discussion, focusing on Trauma and Resiliency, is scheduled for 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in Drinko Library room 402 on the Huntington campus.

Speakers for the discussions titled Trauma and Resiliency Panel Discussion: Finding Hope include Aaron Upton PhD, psychologist at the Huntington VA Medical Center; Kim White, assistant professor of social work at Marshall; Nikki Thomas, advancement director at Golden Girls Group Home; Julie DeMattie Epperson, clinical director at Golden Girls Group Home; and Sara Blevins, director of development at Branches Domestic Violence Shelter.

“We hope that these panel presentations are conversation starters on Marshall University’s campus that help to reduce stigma associated with mental health challenges,” said Michelle Alford, library information systems technician at Marshall University.

Marshall University Libraries will also be accepting entries this fall for their annual art exhibition. This year, the art exhibition will tie in with their Don’t Call Me Crazy initiative.

“Don’t Call Me Crazy: Resilience through Art seeks to highlight the diverse perspectives of those living with mental challenges and the family and friends who love and support them. We hope this exhibition is a creative conversation starter on Marshall University’s campus that highlights the experiences and talent of our students, staff, and faculty,” Thomas said.

The exhibition will be open to the public Jan. 14 through May 10, 2019. Submission drop off is scheduled for Nov. 29 and 30 in Drinko Library. The show prospectus and entry form is available at the Visual Arts Center, Drinko Library Circulation Desk and the Women’s Center located in Prichard Hall and is available for download at https://libguides.marshall.edu/mentalhealth.