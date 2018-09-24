Marshall student chosen to represent West Virginia at national TBI conference, Sept. 25-27

Sana Ghori, a senior communication disorders student in the Marshall University College of Health Professions, has been selected for a full scholarship to attend the 29thAnnual National Association of State Head Injury Administrators (NASHIA) State of the States (SOS) in Head Injury Meeting Sept. 25-27 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ghori, 20, of Charleston, West Virginia, said she did not expect to be chosen, knowing only one communication disorders student in West Virginia is selected to attend this national conference.

“This is an amazing opportunity to travel and meet so many knowledgeable people who are experts in the field of traumatic brain injuries,” Ghori. “The Department of Communication Disorders is the best of the best. The classes are tough, but if they weren’t, I wouldn’t have learned about time management, writing, professionalism or research. I’m so excited to have this chance to learn more about my field and ultimately make a positive impact on those I’ll treat in the future.”

Sarah Clemins, assistant professor within the department, said she was happy to write a letter of recommendation for Ghori, who has been an active member in her classroom.

“Sana is a consistent performer ranking in the top fifty percent of her peers with an overall GPA of 3.75. In class, Sana asks good questions and volunteers for classroom examples frequently. She is an active learner and makes the classroom a fun environment. She has never hesitated to come to my office if she had a question, and her interactions have always been professional. Outside of class, Sana continually seeks ways to learn more about the field of speech-language pathology,” Clemins said. “We are so proud of Sana for being selected to attend this prestigious conference and we know she will be a wonderful representative of our program.”

According to the conference website, the National Association of State Head Injury Administrators (NASHIA) State of the States (SOS) in Head Injury Meeting, first held in 1990, has the distinction of being the only annual national conference designed to foster communication and professional development among state government brain injury program administrators. Each year, approximately 125 key state and federal government employees, consumers, Brain Injury Association of America chartered affiliates, US Brain Injury Alliance associates and other professionals responsible for administering an array of brain injury prevention, rehabilitation, community integration programs and services assemble for this conference.

For more information on the conference, visit https://www.nashia.org/SOS2018.asp. To learn more about opportunities for students within the Marshall University Department of Communication Disorders, visit www.marshall.edu/communication-disorders.