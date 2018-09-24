Marshall School of Medicine student earns scholarship from National Health Service Corps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Nadye Menking-Colby, a first year student at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine , has earned a prestigious national scholarship from the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) for her commitment to primary care.

Menking-Colby, a Charleston, West Virginia, native, was awarded the competitive scholarship for her four years in medical school in exchange for four years of service as a primary care provider in communities in need of health professionals. As an NHSC Scholar, her award will cover the full cost of tuition and fees associated with medical school as well as provide a stipend for her living expenses.

“I am so honored to be able to pursue my medical career at Marshall University and have all the encouragement and support to work in primary care,” Menking-Colby said. “This has been a lifelong dream come true, and I hope to make the School of Medicine proud as a NHSC Scholar.”

Menking-Colby graduated from Marshall University in December 2017 with a Bachelor of Science degree and is on track to earn her medical degree in 2022.

“The primary mission of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine is to foster a skilled physician workforce that meets the unique health care needs of West Virginia and central Appalachia,” said Dr. Joseph I. Shapiro, dean of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Nadye’s commitment to meeting the primary care needs of underserved communities exemplifies this mission and will benefit the people of our region for years to come.”

For more information about the NHSC Scholar program, visit https://nhsc.hrsa.gov.