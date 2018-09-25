Most read
Huntington Mayor Participates in Crossborder Round Table
The Roundtable is sponsored by the Cross-Border Health Foundation, World Health Innovation Network and Council of the Great Lakes Region.
The goals of the event are to exchange best practices in innovation to address problematic opioid use, including prevention, treatment and recovery; and to identify opportunities for collaboration, such as surveillance, research, training, and standards.
Williams participated in a breakout session titled, “Access to Care and Population Health: A Perspective from Rural and Urban Communities.” Williams will be joined on the panel by Dr. Jay Butler, chief medical officer for the state of Alaska; Dr. Kathryn Dong, director of the Addiction Recovery Community Health Team and Inner-City Health and Wellness for Alberta, Canada; Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer for the Province of British Columbia; and Dr. Lipi Roy, assistant professor at NYU Langone Health.
For more information about the Roundtable and to view the agenda, visit https://www.crossborderhealth.org/opioid-roundtable. #opioidroundtable