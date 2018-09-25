Marshall School of Pharmacy assistant professor receives award from National Community Pharmacists Association

Awarded individuals are recognized for their accomplished leadership in the advancement of pharmacy and patient care. Kimble was honored for his years of service to the West Virginia Pharmacists Association (WVPA), which he served as president from 2016 to 2018.

Kimble has been a part of the school of pharmacy’s faculty for five years. Prior to joining Marshall, he was the director of pharmacy and clinical services for Fruth Pharmacy. In addition to his roles at the school of pharmacy, Kimble serves on the board of directors for the Hospice of Huntington and as an adjunct faculty member with the Marshall University College of Health Professions’ Master of Public Health program